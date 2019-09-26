Police: Woman choked, hit with a hammer in Surfside Beach assault

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

An early-morning domestic violence assault left a woman hospitalized after a man reportedly attacked her with a hammer.

Eddie Eugene Warren, 39, was arrested on domestic abuse and kidnapping charges. Horry County police made the arrest.

Police responded to a domestic violence call at a Roadside Inn in at 2 a.m. on Sept. 23. When they arrived, officers noted the 59-year-old female victim was notably distraught and shaking, according to the report.

The victim said it started with a verbal argument but escalated to a physical assault when the man choked her, tied her to the bed, hit her with a hammer and then tried to stab her with a screwdriver. She said she lost consciousnesses several times.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When Warren passed out after drinking, the victim was able to escape and asked nearby construction workers to call the police for her, according to the incident report.

Eddie Eugene Warren J. Reuben Long

When police arrived, they found visible signs of abuse on the victim and transported her to the emergency room.

Roadside Inn officials helped police enter the room, where they say they found Warren asleep with a knife in his hand, beer cans around him, blood on the bed and injuries to his knuckles. Police also found a screwdriver and more signs of the struggle.

The Horry County Police Department’s Domestic Violence Detectives investigated the room a few hours later the same morning.

Warren initially was taken to the hospital but later transported to J. Reuben Long. He was released on Sept 25 on a $15,000 bond. Jail records show Warren also was booked at the jail on Aug. 30 for a DUI, open container, hit and run and breach of trust.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.