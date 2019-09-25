Arrest made in heist of rare and lustrous metal worth $300,000 in Georgetown County

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in the theft of approximately $300,000 worth of the rare and lustrous metal palladium.

After a 10-week investigation, deputies have taken Robert J. Britt, 39, of Georgetown, into custody and charged him with one count of Grand Larceny in connection with the theft of the palladium on July 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police allege thieves infiltrated the 3V Sigma USA chemical facility via the Sampit River and stole multiple barrels of palladium. Investigators were also able to recover all of the stolen palladium and return it to 3V Sigma USA.

Initially armed with only dark and grainy security camera footage, investigators worked diligently to develop additional leads and evidence, ultimately resulting in the identification of suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.