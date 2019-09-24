Man charged in viral Myrtle Beach, Ocean Boulevard shooting killed in North Carolina

2 charged in connection to Facebook viral shooting in court 2 men charged in connection to a viral shooting on Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day 2017 were in Horry County court. One man took a plea. The other rejected the offer and faces 200 years in prison Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2 men charged in connection to a viral shooting on Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day 2017 were in Horry County court. One man took a plea. The other rejected the offer and faces 200 years in prison

A man charged in connection to a viral shooting on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard was killed in North Carolina, his lawyer confirmed.

Keshawn Steele died in the Troy, North Carolina, area on Monday, lawyer Darren Haley said. Details of the incident were not immediately available. Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for Troy, did not immediately respond.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Steele in connection to a June 2017 shooting. A witness filmed the incident and shared it on Facebook, garnering worldwide attention.

Steele’s case was pending in Horry County court. In July, Steele rejected a plea offer in the case and faced more than 200 years in prison for six counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault by mob.

The incident

According to a Myrtle Beach police arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Derias Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. Tyron Steele was also involved in the incident. The suspects threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham then drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard, where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue, where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim, police said. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Steele and Little again left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.

Derias Little previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Tyron Steele was convicted of accessory to assault and battery and given credit for time served. Raekwon Graham pleaded guilty to third-degree assault by mob and was sentenced to two years probation.