Fake car, real crime?: Someone may have robbed a toy car at a Myrtle Beach mall

A red car was possibly broken into at Coastal Grand Mall.

No, it wasn’t the Dorian Jeep. And no, it wasn’t a DMV registered vehicle. Myrtle Beach police said someone may have stolen $132 from a red car ride for kids near the Sears store.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, an officer met with the operator of the ride on Monday, when he said the machine did not have the right amount of money inside. The operator said it wasn’t the first time he found less money than he expected.

The officer reviewed some security footage that showed a man entering the mall early in the morning and tampering with the ride. The report said it is unclear what the man was doing to the machine and his face is not visible in the video.

Police are not sure if the man actually managed to pick the lock and get into the machine, but the man comes back two more times. The ride does not appear to be damaged, according to the report.

A “be on the lookout” report was sent out to Myrtle Beach police to see if anyone had information on the man who may or may not have taken money from the ride.

The operator did change the lock on the door and increased security measures on the red toy car.