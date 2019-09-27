‘He could kill somebody else’: Sister of crash victim worried over where case stands

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Donna Schnell was doing what she loved, riding her motorcycle with her husband, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them.

Donna died and her husband, Dave, was seriously hurt.

“She was a wonderful person, and she didn’t need to die,” Donna’s twin sister, Diane Espel, said.

Five months after the April crash, Espel said the man charged in connection to the wreck is free on bond and there has been no progress in the case. Dave faces more than $100,000 in medical bills, and insurance payments will only cover a fraction.

“It’s not fair,” Espel said. “He did nothing wrong.”

Donna was a 54-year-old nurse at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center when she died. She had two kids, loved animals and loved riding her motorcycle. She was also set to become a grandma.

If she wasn’t on the motorcycle, Donna might be found at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet or enjoying the outdoors, Espel said.

The two sisters were fraternal twins and best friends, Espel said.

The fatal crash happened April 6 near U.S. Highway 17 and 46th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. Police charged Claybon Lewis Atwater, 35, of Burlington, North Carolina, with two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, child endangerment and driving on a suspended license for DUI.

Witnesses said a Mercury failed to yield the right-of-way and hit the motorcycle, according to a police report. Witnesses also said a man, later identified as Atwater, was driving during the crash, but switched seats with a woman in the car.

The woman told police Atwater was the driver, according to the report. There was also a 12-year-old passenger in Atwater’s car.

When officers spoke to Atwater, they said they could smell alcohol on him, and he contentiously dropped his head as if he was falling asleep.

Espel found out about the wreck and drove seven hours to the Myrtle Beach area. She described the drive as “awful.” She took care of Dave for a few days and then returned home to the sisters’ sick mother, who died a few days later.

Dave was in the hospital for weeks and initially was told he would be in a wheelchair for a year. He defied doctor’s predictions and has already returned to walking and riding his motorcycle.

South Carolina officials told the family it could be two years before Atwater faces trial, Espel said.

Jimmy Richardson, solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit, said Atwater was offered a plea deal that would put him in prison for 20 years. He could have an October court hearing to accept that deal or have his case set for trial.

Espel expressed frustration with the lack of movement on the case and described it as unfair the suspect walks free. She added they are worried Atwater will hurt another family. Atwater is currently free on nearly $60,000 bond.

“He could kill somebody else,” Espel said.