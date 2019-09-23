Myrtle Beach gymnastics coach assaulted student during private lesson, police say

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A Myrtle Beach gymnastics coach is being charged with assault for allegedly grabbing one of his students’ breasts without her consent.

Paris Ramese Zebadua, 46, was arrested Thursday in connection to the alleged incident, which Myrtle Beach police say occurred Sept. 7 at Ultimate Gymnastics Academy.

Zebadua, charged with second-degree assault and assault and battery, was released on a $20,000 surety bond with a condition of no contact with the victim or her family, according to the Horry County Public Index.

The victim told police that she was receiving a private lesson from Zebadua when he grabbed her breasts with one hand under her clothing and the other above her clothing, according to the arrest warrant.

Ultimate Gymnastics Academy’s website states that “Coach Paris” has been working as a coach there since 2006. Zebadua could not be reached for comment, and the academy did not immediately respond to a voicemail message.

The victim’s father, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid publicly identifying his daughter, told The Sun News that Zebadua had been coaching his daughter for several years without incident.

“It bothers me this guy took her trust,” he said. “ She felt bad, she was close to him. … At this point, she just hates him.”

He added that he’s very proud of his daughter for quickly telling him and his wife about the incident and being brave throughout the process with police.

American gymnastics has been embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse during the past few years, most notably with the former USA Olympics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.