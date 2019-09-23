A judge ruled Brandon Council competent. Here’s the next steps in his double-murder trial

Brandon Council is in federal court facing double-murder charges for the CresCom Bank slayings. Brandon Council is in federal court in Florence facing double-murder charges for the CresCom Bank slayings in Conway, S.C. If convicted he could have face life in prison or the death penalty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brandon Council is in federal court in Florence facing double-murder charges for the CresCom Bank slayings in Conway, S.C. If convicted he could have face life in prison or the death penalty.

A judge declared Brandon Council competent to stand trial, paving the way for his death penalty case to resume Tuesday.

Council - who faces charges in connection to a double murder and robbery at the Conway CresCom bank in 2017 - was examined by two mental health professionals over the weekend. That was after his defense lawyers requested the evaluation on Friday.

“We now no longer believe Mr. Council is incompetent,” defense attorney William Nettles said on Monday.

Judge R. Bryan Harwell said he found that Council understood the nature of the charges against him and could help his lawyers in the case.

Monday’s hearing had a noticeably different tone than other parts of the trial. Council entered the courtroom wearing an orange, jail-issues jumpsuit with his arms and legs in cuffs. He wore a sports coat and dress shirt, with no handcuffs, for proceedings before the jury.

The defense’s request came as it was slated to call any witnesses on Council’s behalf in the capital trial. If the jury determines Council is guilty, then the penalty phase would start where the panel hears whether he should be executed.

Government lawyers rested their case last week after three days of testimony.

Video surveillance showed Brandon Council entering the 16th Avenue branch on Aug. 21, 2017. Inside, he waited about 45 seconds and then shot Donna Major twice at the teller counter. He ran into Katie Skeen’s office where he shot her twice.

Council then went back and shot Major in the head before robbing the bank of about $15,000.

Council stole Skeen’s car and fled to North Carolina. He was arrested by authorities two days later.

In an interview with police, Council sat he went into the bank intending to shooting whoever was inside. He said he was essentially homeless and hit his bottom before committing the robbery.