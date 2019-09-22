Thief took Playstation 4, Grand Theft Auto video game from Myrtle Beach home, police say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Myrtle Beach police are hoping to pull the plug on a video game thief.

Cops are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a Myrtle Beach home and took off with a Playstation 4, three controllers for it and a Grand Theft Auto video game, according to an incident report.

On Friday, police responded to a home in the 200 block of Withers Swash Drive in reference to a burglary, the report states. A woman told police that after being gone all day she returned home to find her front door open, the window in her son’s room open and the boy’s video game system, controllers and game missing, according to the report.

The woman told police that her roommate was home all day but is very hard of hearing, the report states. The roommate told police she was home all day — other than leaving for a 20-minute walk in which the home was never out of sight — and didn’t hear or see anything, the report states. The roommate said she did leave the door unlocked but said she could see the home at all times during the walk.

A family member who bought the gaming system for his grandsons told police he would go back to the store where he got it and retrieve serial numbers to help with the investigation, according to the report.