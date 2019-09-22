Man stole tip jar, assaulted woman at Myrtle Beach hotel, police say

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

A man stole a tip jar and assaulted a woman trying to get it back at a Myrtle Beach hotel Saturday, according to a police report.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., police responded to a hotel in the 2400 block of North Ocean Boulevard for the report of a larceny, the report states. The victim and a witness told police a man — later identified as Romie Henry Williams II — took the tip jar from the property’s restaurant and pushed the victim out of the way as he ran off with the jar containing money, according to the report.

The victim and witness told police that after they took him back to the property to find out his room number, Williams got irate, grabbed the victim’s arm and pushed her out of the way before fleeing, the report states. Based on a description they received, police tracked down Williams at the hotel pool, where he denied the incident took place, according to the report.

A second victim and the witness — a customer who reportedly saw Williams take the tip jar and walk away with it before alerting the first victim — positively identified Williams as the perpetrator, the report states.

The confrontation took place near the bathroom, where an empty tip jar was found, police say.

Williams was arrested and charged with larceny and third-degree assault and battery, according to cops.