Student found with gun at Whittemore Park Middle School

A Conway Middle School student was found holding a gun in a Horry County school bathroom.

On Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m., a student was seen holding a handgun in a bathroom in Whittemore Park Middle School near Conway. The student who saw the firearm quickly informed an adult, according to a letter sent to parents.

The school’s staff and student resource officer (SRO) detained the suspected student, searched their book bag and found the gun. No student was harmed and all have been reported safe.

Conway Police responded to the situation and Spokesperson Taylor Newell said charges are pending.

Principal Quintina Livingston sent letter describing the situation was sent to parents and posted it on the school’s Facebook page. She thanked the student who reported the firearm and thank Conway Police for their swift respone.