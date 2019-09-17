Crime
Myrtle Beach man threatens to kill girlfriend before hitting her with a gun, police say
A Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges after pointing a gun at his girlfriend’s face and hitting her with the weapon during an argument, according to an arrest warrant.
At approximately 12:27 a.m. Friday, police police responded to a home on Cherokee Street for a domestic dispute, the warrant states. According to police, a man and his girlfriend — who live together and have a 5-year-old child in common — got into a verbal argument that turned violent.
The man — later identified as Jonathan Peter Polo — became furious over a comment the woman made and grabbed his 9mm Taurus pistol, the warrant states. The woman got down on her knees and the man said “I am going to kill you” while point the gun at her face, police say. Then Polo hit the woman in the back of the head with the weapon when she faced downward, the warrant states.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she received approximately three staples, according to police.
Polo was still incarcerated as of Tuesday evening while facing charges of pointing and present a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, online records show.
