North Myrtle Beach seeking help finding man in connection to credit card fraud

North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying a man they believe used stolen credits cards to rack up more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges.

According to the incident report, a woman notified police on Aug. 28 that her wallet had been stolen after receiving text verifications from her bank about purchases made at the CVS and Walgreens in North Myrtle Beach. She said a black male came to her job in the Carolina Forest area, provided false information, asked to use the bathroom and stole her wallet from her office, the report states.

She was later contacted by the bank that the individual used her Chase credit card to spend $1,040, according to the report.

The unidentified man, who was caught on surveillance photos, is sporting blue jeans and a white shirt.

If you have any information, call or text the North Myrtle Beach Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.