Myrtle Beach resident took action when he found an intruder in his home, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A 58-year-old man confronted an intruder in his Myrtle Beach home, dragged him outside and held the suspect down until police arrived, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested and charged James Ervine Willis Jr., 40, with first-degree burglary.

Police went to a Camellia Drive residence around 10 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance, according to the report. When they arrived, a victim said her husband was wrestling with Willis on the ground near the house.

Officers saw the husband holding Willis on the ground near the carport, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The husband said Willis went into his home and he had to fight the suspect to get him out of the house, the report states.

The husband said his son woke him up when he heard a loud bang by the kitchen door. The husband went to the sound room and saw Willis, the report states. The husband tried to push Willis and the suspect started throwing punches. The husband dragged Willis out of the kitchen and into the yard.

Police say Willis broke into the home by shattering two window panes on a door and then reached inside to unlock the door, according to the report.

Willis told officers that he had done drugs earlier in the night and thought people were chasing him, the report states.

First-degree burglary is punishable by 15 years to life in prison.