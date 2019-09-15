Cops: Couple put fake cash in server book, left Myrtle Beach restaurant without paying

How to tell if the money you have is real Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine.

A man and a woman left a Myrtle Beach restaurant without paying after leaving a fake $100 bill in a server book, and police are gathering evidence in hopes of identifying the suspects, according to an incident report.

Police responded to Pier 14 restaurant, located at 1306 North Ocean Boulevard, after 10 p.m. Saturday for a fraud call, a police report states. The manager told police a man and woman with four children ordered food and drinks at the restaurant, according to the report.

Before leaving, the man went to the ATM as if to withdraw money to pay before returning to the table, the report states. Both the man and woman put what was thought to be money into the server book before leaving the restaurant, according to the report.

However, when the server went to count the money she realized it was fake, the report states. Police found that the fake money was a paper material, smaller than real cash, was missing the typical red and blue fibers and had Chinese writing on it, according to the report.

The male suspect is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, the report states. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap, according to the report. The female was described to be a white woman with long blonde hair who was wearing a football jersey and shorts, according to the report.

Police were unable to immediately locate the suspects, and therefore took evidence into custody and was awaiting delivery of security video, the report states.