He left a 1-year-old in a vehicle while at the DMV. Now, he’s facing a neglect charge

A 37-year-old man has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after leaving a 1-year-old in a vehicle unattended while at the DMV, according to a Myrtle Beach police arrest warrant.

Police responded to 1200 21st Avenue North on Thursday for the report of a child being left alone in a vehicle, the warrant states. Cops found the 1-year-old in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Police found the suspect — later identified as Julian Re’Analdo Crawford — inside the DMV, the warrant states. Police determined the child had been left alone in the vehicle for 21 minutes, according to the warrant.

Deeming Crawford to have left the child in unreasonable harm, police arrested him and charged him with unlawful neglect, the warrant states.