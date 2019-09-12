North Myrtle Beach police arrest trio on meth distribution charges

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A trio of men were arrested Thursday morning following a drug bust by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Joseph Green Ridoutte, 56, of North Myrtle Beach, is charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Police also charged North Myrtle Beach resident Wesley Deane Stiller, 59, with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and Benjamin James Nikao Ehret, 47, with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Following a lengthy investigation into suspicious activity at two residences in North Myrtle Beach, detectives issued search warrants at 4001 Birchwood St. and 503 38th Avenue South, according to a North Myrtle Beach news release.

Officials said the investigation started after nearby residents complained of suspicious activity at the homes owned by Ridoutte.

The men are being held at the North Myrtle Beach Jail awaiting bond.