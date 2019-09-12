Longs man faces attempted murder charges months after knife fight

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Longs resident Lee Ander Vereen, 53, was booked Wednesday on attempted murder charges related to a fight three months before his arrest.

On June 7, an argument between two men escalated to a knife being drawn on Bombing Range Road near Longs. The victim was left with numerous cuts on his body, according to a police report.

Lee Ander Vereen J. Reuben Long Detention Center

While police did not make an arrest at the time, witnesses to the fight were able to identify the man with a knife and warrants were issued, the report states.

Vereen was arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention center on Sept. 11. He faces charges of attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.