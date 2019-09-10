Cops: Myrtle Beach man faces attempted murder charge after setting his dad’s home on fire

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A Myrtle Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after setting his father’s house on fire, according to an Horry County police report.

Police responded to Calypso Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County on Sunday to assist Horry County Fire Rescue with a fire, the report states. Officers arrived on scene after the victim told Horry County dispatch that his son — later identified as Travis Wayne Johnson — set his house on fire, according to the report.

Officers witnessed damage that Horry County firefighters said was suspicious in nature, the report states. Officers spoke with the father and other victims, established probable cause and charged Johnson with second-degree arson in addition to attempted murder.

Johnson, 42, was still incarcerated with no bail set as of Tuesday afternoon, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.