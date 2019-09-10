She chased down a suspect who sexually abused her daughter. Here is why both are in jail

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A mom used her car to ram a suspect accused of sexually abusing her teenage daughter and now both adults face felony charges.

On Saturday, Charissa Michelle Reinschild, 41, learned her 13-year-old was the victim of sexual abuse, according to police reports. The victim said Marshall Bradley Mills, 23, abused her as the two were on a sofa watching television.

When Reinschild found out, she chased Mills on Highway 90 while both were in their cars, according to the reports. Reinschild rammed her vehicle in to Mills to try and force him off the road.

Police caught the two near the intersection of Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 501, according to the reports

Police charged Reinschild with attempted murder. Mills faces a third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor count.

Both are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with Mills’ bail set at $35,000 and Reinschild’s bond at $5,000.