Police find drugs on man ‘flashing a handgun around’ in Myrtle Beach

A man who was reportedly “flashing a handgun around” in Myrtle Beach on Saturday was arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the 900 block of Crimson Street late Saturday night for the report of a man with a gun, the report states. When officers arrived, they found the suspect — later identified as Tyquan ONeil McCrea — in a vehicle stopped and blocking the road in front of the incident location, according to the report.

With police stopped behind his car, McCrea exited the vehicle with his hands up, the report states. While officers talked to McCrea, other police found a brown and black handgun in plain view on the passenger-side floorboard of the car, according to the report.

McCrea admitted to police the gun was his and he was placed under arrest, the report states. He told police he did not want to answer questions without an attorney present, according to the report.

Police performed a search on McCrea and found a small clear baggy in his pocket that contained a substance that later tested positive for 0.6 grams of cocaine, the report states.

McCrea was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where police found that the gun had one round in the chamber and three more in the magazine, according to the report. McCrea does not have a concealed carry permit, so he was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of cocaine, the report states.