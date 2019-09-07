Georgetown man charged with looting during state of emergency for Hurricane Dorian

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A Georgetown man was arrested in Murrells Inlet on Saturday and is facing several charges, including looting during a state of emergency, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A shop owner caught Donavan Jones, 27, in the act of burglarizing a shop/storage unit on U.S. 17 Bypass and detained him until deputies arrived and arrested him, the post states. Further investigation led police to believe he broke into three buildings, according to the post.

Jones is incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center while facing three charges each of felony looting during a state of emergency and second-degree burglary (an enhanced charge due to previous convictions).

Jones’ alleged actions happened during a governor-issued state of emergency, which is in effect until Sunday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, police noted.

All stolen property was found and returned to the owners, police say.