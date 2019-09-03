1-month old baby has broken arm, bruises, police say. Two adults arrested in case.

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A 1-month-old baby had a broken arm and several leg bruises, police say, and now two adults face criminal charges.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Chloe Annette Miller and Kyree Lavell Brown in connection to the case. Police charged each with child abuse to inflict great bodily injury on a child.

Brown and Miller each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

In late August, officers went to an 82nd Parkway property for a 1-month-old with suspicious injuries, according to an arrest warrant. Medical staff determined the baby had several bruises on his left leg and an arm fracture.

The investigation determined the injuries happened at a Chester Street apartment, according to the warrants. Brown and Miller were the only adults with the baby when he was hurt, police say.