One person injured, another detained in Conway shooting

One person was injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Conway, according to a news release from city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday in the area of Second Avenue, the release states. The person shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One other person has been detained by police and there is no threat to the community, according to the release.