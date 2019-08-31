Crime
One person injured, another detained in Conway shooting
One person was injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Conway, according to a news release from city spokesperson Taylor Newell.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday in the area of Second Avenue, the release states. The person shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
One other person has been detained by police and there is no threat to the community, according to the release.
