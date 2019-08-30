One injured in Horry County shooting, police investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was shot in the neck early Friday morning north of Conway, police say.

Officers responded to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road around 2 a.m. for the reported shooting. Police found the victim near Will Park Lane, and he had a wound to the back of the neck. The victim was lying on the ground and a witness was nearby, according to a police report.

The witness said he and the victim were trying to “flee” the area when he crashed, the report states. The two people exited the vehicle and walked about a quarter-mile, which is where police found them.

EMS responded to the area and took the victim to the hospital.

There was no suspect information listed in the police report.

