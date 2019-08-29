Myrtle Beach child tests positive for multiple drugs after birth, mother charged

What happens when a baby is born addicted to drugs? Horry County has the highest rate in South Carolina of babies born addicted to drugs, a condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome. As the opioid crisis continues, more babies are born with this condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County has the highest rate in South Carolina of babies born addicted to drugs, a condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome. As the opioid crisis continues, more babies are born with this condition.

A baby tested positive for multiple drugs soon after birth at a Myrtle Beach hospital, police say.

The baby girl was born earlier this month at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to an arrest warrant. The infant and her mother, Cameron Oviedo, both tested positive for cocaine, methamphetam (sic) and benzoylecgonine, the warrant states.

Oviedo did not have a prescription for either the methamphetam or benzoylecgonine, according to the warrant.

Myrtle Beach police charged Ovideo, 34, with unlawful neglect of a child, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

