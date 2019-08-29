Arrest warrants detail injuries baby suffered at Myrtle Beach hotel

Father of an infant that was found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach hotel charged with homicide by child abuse Geames Kena Ratliff, the father of an infant who died after being found unresponsive in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, was charged with homicide by child abuse. Ratliff had his initial hearing today in Myrtle Beach court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Geames Kena Ratliff, the father of an infant who died after being found unresponsive in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, was charged with homicide by child abuse. Ratliff had his initial hearing today in Myrtle Beach court.

An infant killed in Myrtle Beach died by shaken baby syndrome, according to Myrtle Beach arrest warrants for Geames Kena Ratliff.

Ratliff, 37, and his wife Laquena Lanishia Bostic were arrested on Aug. 25 after police found their baby unresponsive in an oceanfront hotel room. Four other children and cocaine were also found in the room, according to police records.

Ratliff went in front of Judge Jennifer Wilson on Thursday. Due to the nature of the charges, bond was not set because it must be done by the circuit court.

Officers went to the Camelot Resort, 2000 N. Ocean Blvd, on Sunday for an unresponsive infant. Officers searched the hotel room and said they found a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, near the child’s bottle.

The child was initially in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the warrants.

The baby’s father, Ratliff, was charged with homicide by child abuse, which can be punished by up to 20 years in prison. Ratliff was also charged with counts of unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a controlled substance. The unlawful neglect of a child counts are punishable by up to 10 years incarceration.

The baby’s mother, Bostic, faces counts of unlawful neglect of a child and possession of cocaine.