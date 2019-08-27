Man with Alzheimer’s says a mob attacked him in his front yard. Conway PD investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A mob beat a man with Alzheimer’s in his yard after he asked them to leave his lawn, according to a police report.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the case, and Conway police are investigating.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday into Sunday, officers went to Fairway Lane for a reported assault. The victim’s wife said her husband has Alzheimer’s and didn’t’ remember most things.

The man told police he went outside to ask a group standing in his lawn to leave, according to the report. Two or more men then hit the victim in the face and neck before he fell in the street.

The man’s wife said she went outside to find her husband lying and shaking in the road, according to the report.

Officers later went to the hospital, and doctors said the man had a concussion and possible torn rotator cuff, according to the report. He also had a large lump on his head.

The police report did not include details of the possible suspects in the incident.