Infant in critical condition, cocaine found in Myrtle Beach hotel room, police say

Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

An infant is in critical condition and police found cocaine in the parent’s Oceanfront hotel room, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police officers went to Camelot Hotel, 2000 N. Ocean Blvd, for an unresponsive infant. Officers searched the hotel room and found a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, near the child’s bottle.

The child is in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the warrants.

Four other children stayed in the room, according to the report.

Police charged Geames Kena Ratliff and Laquena Lanishia Bostic with five counts each of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of possession of cocaine. Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.