Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office fires deputy for social media post

A Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after posting an “insensitive” picture to social media.

Joseph Harris was fired on Monday for a post to Snapchat, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The photo related to a case involving a mental health or substance-abuse suspect.

“The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is taking this matter very seriously,” Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “It was an insensitive and unprofessional act by a single deputy and in no way reflects the standards and culture of GCSO.

“We have apologized to the family.”

Harris was out of town when officials found the photo. He returned and met with Weaver, who terminated his employment, according to the office.

“We apologize for the discomfort that this incident has caused the patient and the family,” Assistant Sheriff Weaver said. “We also apologize to the men and women of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for having an unwarranted stain placed upon them by the selfish act of one.”

Harris did not respond in time for this report.