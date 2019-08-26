He called Horry police to say intruders broke in, but all cops found was meth: report

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A Surfside Beach man repeatedly called 911, saying an intruder was in his home, but all police said they found was crystal meth.

Horry County police charged Erik Joseph Koszela, 40, with distribution of methamphetamine and unlawful use of 911. Koszela is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Officers went to a Hopkins Circle home in Surfside Beach around 5:45 p.m. Friday because of a burglary report. The caller, Koszela, dialed 911 at 3:30 a.m., 4:14 a.m., 4:57 a.m. and 9:11 a.m., saying an intruder was in his home, according to a police report.

Each time police went and checked and determined that no one entered the residence, according to the report.

During the 5:45 p.m. call, Koszela said he had the suspect cornered in the bedroom, according to the report. When officers arrived, they went into the home and saw a bag that appeared to contain crystal methamphetamine. Koszela later told police that he smoked crystal meth two days earlier.

There was no burglary suspect in the home.