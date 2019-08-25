Myrtle Beach police looking for suspects who stole ‘Blade’ replica sword from store

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after two men stole a sword from an area business early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

A pair of officers were patrolling near 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard when the owner of Ocean Boulevard business Red Hot Shoppe flagged them down, the report states. The owner told police one of his employees was showing two men a sword — described as medium length and a replica from the movie “Blade” — when one took it out of their hand and ran out of the store, according to the report.

The second man then took the sheath that goes with the sword and fled the store, the report states.

The first suspect was described as a shirtless 5-foot-8, 150-pound white man with a small circular tattoo on his left pectoral muscle who was wearing black gym shorts while in bare feet, according to the report. The second suspect was 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds and wearing a black cut-off shirt, teal shorts a red hat and black shoes, the report states.

The sword was estimated to be worth $139.99, according to the report.

The officers searched the area and interviewed people nearby but were unable to find the suspects, who left southbound down the 7th Avenue North beach access before going south on the boardwalk, the report states.

Police are continuing to investigate.