She allowed an older man to develop deadly wounds. Here is her punishment for the crime

A woman who neglected a vulnerable adult leading to his death avoided prison, but will spend years on probation for her crime.

Hafida Osborn was in Horry County court on Tuesday as she pleaded guilty to neglect of a vulnerable adult. Judge Paul Burch sentenced Osborn to five years probation.

“A man lost his life,” said Pansy Rabon, the victim’s daughter. “She didn’t care enough to give him medical attention in time.”

In 2017, Carl Benton died two days after coming to Conway Medical Center with a large wound on his back, Assistant Solicitor D. Tyler Bratton said. Health care providers said it took weeks for the wound to develop and Osborn was his only caregiver.

Defense Attorney Mary Ashley Martin said Osborn started to care for Benton after he developed significant health issues. Benton moved into a camper behind her home, so she could still have her own space. Martin said Osborn did “everything she could” for Benton and called 911 when she realized the extent of the wound.

“This has been an emotional time for Mrs. Osborn as well,” Martin said, adding that her client took care of Benton with the best intentions.

Osborn cried as she said how she took care of Osborn after he was abandoned and neglected. She admitted she was not a caregiver and tried to get him help from social services, only to be stonewalled.

“All this is just like a nightmare for me,” Osborn said.

Osborn manipulated Benton for months and got money from him, Rabon said. The victim’s daughter said she didn’t blame Osborn for the choices Benton made that ultimately cost him his life.

“I do blame her that she didn’t give him the medical help he needed,” Rabon said.

Osborn disparaged the family on social media and filed a civil lawsuit last week, Rabon said. That lawsuit alleged Horry County police harassed Osborn leading to her arrest in connection to Benton’s death. Rabon said the lawsuit will take care of itself in time.

“All I ask for today is justice,” she said.