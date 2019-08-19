Myrtle Beach Police searching for suspect after a person is reportedly stabbed

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach Police were searching Monday night for a suspect in a reported stabbing in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Osceola Street, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Officers responded to the area after a reported assault at about 9:45 p.m. and found a victim who suffered apparent stab wounds.

Vest said police are investigating and “working to identify and locate anyone else involved.”

The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.