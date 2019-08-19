Crime
Horry County police find drugs, weapons near two children in drug bust at Conway home
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Two Conway residents have been arrested after police seized an assortment of drugs and weapons that were in the same home as two children following an extensive drug investigation, according to Horry County police.
Conway resident Henry Bennie Gregg, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I-IV drugs and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Kattie Mae Richardson, 24, was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Richardson was also arrested on April 12 and charged with shoplifting.
Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Wednesday on the 4000 block of Fox Tail Pine Drive in the Conway area after an extensive drug investigation, police said. Several stolen items, including a trailer, two dirt bikes and other items, were recovered by the CID Property Crimes Unit, according to police.
Police said South Carolina DSS was contacted regarding two children who were at the location at the time.
Officers said they seized 2.36 grams of crack cocaine, .36 grams of cocaine, codeine tablets, Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, Taurus .40cal revolver, Smith and Wesson .40cal handgun, Pioneer Arms Cord Hell pump rifle, American Tactical Ommi rifle.
They were both booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
