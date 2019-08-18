Woman reports being groped while standing in line at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

A woman said a man grabbed her buttocks while she was waiting in line to touch jellyfish Saturday at Ripley’s Aquarium, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The woman told police she was in line for the jellyfish exhibit at Ripley’s Aquarium, located at Broadway at the Beach, when she felt someone grab her buttocks, the report states. She told police that when she turned around she saw two men standing nearby, according to the report.

The woman said one man appeared to be with family and the second seemed to be alone and would not make eye contact with her, the report states. The victim did not confront the man; instead, she notified a Ripley’s employee, according to the report.

When she and the employee returned, they could not find the suspect in the crowd, the report states. The suspect is described as a white man standing about 5-foot-3 with dark hair who appeared to be between 26 and 30 years old, according to the report. At the time, he was wearing a white polo shirt with navy blue stripes, the report states.