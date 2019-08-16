Surfside Beach man sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing drugs

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Surfside Beach man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing drugs, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

Jonathan Andrew Davis, 38, of Surfside Beach, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Davis was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in prison for the methamphetamine charge and five years for the marijuana charge.

His sentence will run concurrently, according to David Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

“This conviction was made possible by the hard work and cooperation between the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office,” Caraker said in a news release.