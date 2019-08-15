Horry County police find heroin, crack and nearly two dozen weapons in drug bust

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Two people have been arrested after police seized an assortment of drugs, almost $1,000 and nearly two dozen weapons following an extensive drug investigation, according to Horry County police.

Little River resident Ronald Lee Carter was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin and distribution of cocaine base. Daniella Marie Luciano, of Myrtle Beach, was also arrested the same day and charged with two counts of distribution of heroin and distribution of cocaine base.

On Aug. 6, Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and North Precinct Patrol served a search warrant on the 800 block of Sultana Driver near Little River following an extensive drug investigation, police said. The search warrant had ties to another search warrant that same day on Malcom Drive near Little River.

According to police, that led to seven arrests, and the seizure of additional drug-related items. Drugs, weapons and a large quantity of stolen items were discovered, police said, adding the stolen items resulted in a second search warrant conducted by HCPD criminal investigations Division Property Crimes Unit.

Officers seized 11 grams of heroin, 0.4 grams of crack, 9 grams of marijuana, six pills, $997 and 19 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Luciano is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while Carter was released from J. Reuben on Monday on $10,000 bond.