U.S. Army vet accused of human trafficking found dead in Myrtle Beach hotel

A U.S. Army veteran accused of human trafficking in Conway was found dead at a Myrtle Beach hotel Thursday morning.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide in Jason Morrison’s death, according to his attorney Jarrett Bouchette and Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden said Morrison was found dead at the Darlington Inn on Ocean Boulevard. An autopsy is planned to determine a cause of death.

Bouchette said Morrison, 33, had no known health issues and they are looking at medication Morrison was given while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as a possible link.

Morrison died hours after bonding out of J. Reuben on a human trafficking charge. According to jail records, he posted bail around 6 p.m. He was in Horry County court on Wednesday morning where Judge Benjamin Culbertson set bail at $15,000.

Horry County police investigators say between 2014 and 2017 Morrison forced a person to engage in sexual acts for his own profit. According to an arrest warrant, men came to a Holly Lane home in the Conway area to have sex with the victim. The men would negotiate a price with Morrison before engaging in sex.

The victim — listed as an 18-year-old in a police report — was rarely compensated, police said. When she was paid, it was with crack cocaine, according to the warrant.

Morrison also forced the victim to have sex with others to pay off his debts, according to the warrant.

But, Bouchette said the victim faces burglary and kidnapping charges and is currently in jail. Myrtle Beach police questioned the woman about the burglary, and it was then she claimed to be the victim of human trafficking. Bouchette said his client denied the allegations made by the victim.