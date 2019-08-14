Crime
Teens vandalize shed holding handicap beach wheelchair in Pawleys Island, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Pawleys Island police are looking for a group of teens they say damaged an enclosure containing a handicap beach wheelchair.
On Sunday morning around 3:40 a.m., a group of teens vandalized the enclosure, police said in a Twitter post. The storage shed with a beach accessible wheelchair for public use was built by Waccamaw High School student Jack Birchmeier, of Boy Scout Troop 360, last year as an Eagle Scout project.
The teens also entered some vehicles on Springs Avenue, according to the post.
Police Chief Michael Fanning said no arrests have been made.
Police are asking the public to call 843-237-1698 if you recognize the suspect, vehicle or persons.
Comments