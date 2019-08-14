Teens vandalize shed holding handicap beach wheelchair in Pawleys Island, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Pawleys Island police are looking for a group of teens they say damaged an enclosure containing a handicap beach wheelchair.

On Sunday morning around 3:40 a.m., a group of teens vandalized the enclosure, police said in a Twitter post. The storage shed with a beach accessible wheelchair for public use was built by Waccamaw High School student Jack Birchmeier, of Boy Scout Troop 360, last year as an Eagle Scout project.

Photo Courtesy of Pawleys Island Police Department

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teens also entered some vehicles on Springs Avenue, according to the post.

Photo Courtesy of Pawleys Island Police Department

Police Chief Michael Fanning said no arrests have been made.

Police are asking the public to call 843-237-1698 if you recognize the suspect, vehicle or persons.