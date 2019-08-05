Horry County police seeking suspects who robbed convenience store near Conway

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday, according to a news release.

The suspects went to a Circle K store located at 1390 East Highway 501 near Conway and brandished a gun before getting away with cash, the release states. No injuries were reported, according to police.

One suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jacket was armed, while the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue hoodie, the release states.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact them at 843-915-8477.