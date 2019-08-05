He called Horry police after a reported robbery, but police took him to jail instead

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Horry police started to investigate a Fountain Pointe Lane robbery, but it was the victim they took away in handcuffs.

Horry County police responded on July 31 for a reported robbery with a shot fired, according to a police report. The investigation determined Austin David Swiderski, 21, met with a suspect for a drug deal, the report states.

The suspect gave Swiderski half of the marijuana they agreed to exchange and took all of Swiderski’s money, the report states. The suspect left and said he was going to his car to get the other half of the drugs. Swiderski followed and the other person fled in a vehicle.

Swiderski gave chase and the suspect shot at him during, according to the report. The suspect got away before police arrived.

Officers saw marijuana on the front seat of Swiderski’s truck and he was arrested, according to the report. When officers searched the truck, they found enough pot to charge him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the report.

Swiderski went to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was freed on Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.