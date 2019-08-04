They asked if he was OK before robbing him at gunpoint, Conway police report says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by men in a car who started out by asking if he was OK, according to a Conway police report.

The victim told police he was walking on Four Mile Road en route to the Scotchman located at 3410 West Highway 501 in Conway early Friday morning when a black car pulled up beside him with one of the occupants asking if he was OK, the report states. The man said he was fine and then a black man got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at his head while demanding he give up his belongings, according to the report.

The victim complied, and the suspect vehicle fled heading toward S.C. 319, the report states. The victim described the man with the gun as a black man wearing a gray shirt and black hat and said the driver was another black man wearing a white hat, according to the report.

The man described the gun as a black 9 millimeter with an extended magazine, the report states. The victim was unsure of the make and model of the car and did not get a license plate number, according to the report.

Horry County police searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle, the report states.

The man afterward made it to the gas station, where he called police and reported having a backpack with an estimated value of $5 and a cellphone worth approximately $100, according to the report.

Police are continuing to investigate.