Man says he was forced to strip naked before being struck with gun at Myrtle Beach hotel

A man said he was forced to strip naked before being struck with a handgun after another man he’d come to Myrtle Beach with accused him of stealing money, according to a police report.

Police have charged Nijalon Capree Walker, 24, with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and second-degree assault and battery in connection with the incident, the report states.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a hotel at 2010 South Ocean Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery, according to the report. Upon arrival, an officer was directed to 21st Avenue South, where other officers were speaking to the victim, the report states.

The man told police he had come to Myrtle Beach with Walker and several other people at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the report. The victim said Walker accused him of stealing money before pulling a black handgun on him and forcing him to take off all his clothes so he could look for the cash, the report states.

Walker then hit the man with the gun on the left side of the head near the temple, according to the report. The victim later got dressed and left the room when Walker fell asleep, leaving his belongings behind, the report states.

Officers interviewed the hotel room’s occupants and found a black Hi-Point gun inside the room, according to the report. Police proceeded to arrest Walker and charge him.