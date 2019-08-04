Three men report being attacked by a man and his fiance outside Broadway at the Beach bar

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

A man and his fiance were charged with assault and battery following a fight near Senor Frogs at Broadway at the Beach early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Brandon David Arney, 23, and his fiance, Taylor Oneal Mclain, 23, were charged with third-degree assault and battery after getting into a scuffle outside of Senor Frogs after the restaurant and bar refused to let one of their friends to re-enter, the report states.

Police responded to an assault call in front of Senor Frogs, where a victim said he and two other men informed Arney’s friend several times that he needed to leave after the establishment refused to let him re-enter, according to the report. After the refusal, Arney stepped in and pushed one of the men trying to defuse the situation, the report states.

When the three men attempted to detain Arney, Mclain intervened by hitting one of the men in the face and kicking him in the side several times, according to the report. Mclain also hit another of the men by jumping on him and attempt to choke him and grab his arm, the report states. The third man told police Mclain had hit and kicked him as well while they tried to detain Arney, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arney and Mclain were both taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where they were issued simple assault citations, the report states.