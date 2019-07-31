Crime
Charlotte man left ID and phone after shooting outside Myrtle Beach hotel, police say
Roughly 20 killings in Horry County in 2018 garnered headlines
After shooting someone outside a Myrtle Beach hotel, a North Carolina man dropped his license and cellphone as he fled the scene, according to an arrest report.
Myrtle Beach arrested Christian Murreace Jones, 25, on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police responded to Sea Mist Resort, 305 13th Avenue South, on March 9 after the victim, who was sitting in his car, was robbed at gunpoint by two men. According to the report, Jones fired two shots at the victim before taking off on foot.
The victim chased after both men, resulting in Jones dropping his credit card, driver’s license and cellphone on the ground.
Police discovered Jones was staying at Blu Atlantic Oceanfront Hotel & Suites, across the street from the incident, when his reservation matched his phone number and credit card. Jones checked out of the hotel shortly after the shooting, the report states.
Jones is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Comments