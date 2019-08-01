Horry police charge duo with double murder in connection to bingo hall slayings

Family remembers two killed in Waccamaw Bingo shooting Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect.

Two men face murder charges in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bingo hall last week that left a father and son dead.

The Horry County Police Department announced charges on Thursday against Bradford Britton, 40, and Derrick Rivera, 29, both of Georgetown. They were each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery. Rivera was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jimmy Richardson, Solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit, said they have not determined whether they will consider the death penalty as their office has yet to receive the case file.

Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve Johnson Jr. were shot at Waccamaw Bingo in Belle Terre Plaza, off U.S. Highway 501, around 9:45 p.m. on July 26. Police said the duo was killed during an attempted armed robbery, and the suspect fled the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Johnsons owned Waccamaw Bingo, and that led to days away from the family’s Sumter home. Christi Brunson, Steve Sr.’s daughter and Sparky’s sister, joked that the two loved the players more than their families, given the amount of time they spent at the parlor.

“I had the best brother and the best dad that ever walked the face of this earth,” she said.

Britton was originally arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown County earlier this week on outstanding warrants. At that time, Horry County police only said they interviewed Britton in connection to the killings of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. A Georgetown City police report says officers found a car at Britton’s property that was used during the double-murder.

River was arrested in Colleton County by U.S Marshals after he fled following the shooting, according to Horry County police.

Britton and Rivera are currently in J. Reuben Detention Center and being held without bond.