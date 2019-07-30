Conway police respond to shooting near Hemingway Street, shelter in place ordered

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Residents near Hemingway Street in Conway are asked to shelter in place after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the suspect is a heavyset, black man between 30 to 40 years old wearing dark clothing.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment, Newell said.

Officers responded to the Hemingway Street and U.S. Highway 378 for a reported shooting around 4 p.m.

