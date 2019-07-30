Crime
Conway police respond to shooting near Hemingway Street, shelter in place ordered
Residents near Hemingway Street in Conway are asked to shelter in place after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the suspect is a heavyset, black man between 30 to 40 years old wearing dark clothing.
One person was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment, Newell said.
Officers responded to the Hemingway Street and U.S. Highway 378 for a reported shooting around 4 p.m.
