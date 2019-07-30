Parents drug use in Myrtle Beach motel may have caused baby’s seizure, warrants say

What is an child neglect charge in South Carolina Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

An infant’s seizure could have been caused by drugs her parents were using at a Myrtle Beach hotel, the guardians told police.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Sarah Blalock-Stevenson, 28, and Tyler Stevenson, 30, on Monday and charged each with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

The Stevenson’s were staying at the Vancouver Motel, 2601 S. Ocean Blvd., on July 14 with their children, ages 4 and 1, while using marijuana, mushrooms and meth, according to arrest warrants.

Due to their drug use, the warrant states, the 1-year-old began having seizures and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, where police were notified, according to an incident report.

Andrew Stevenson told police their drug use in the motel room could have caused the seizure, the warrants state.

Both are being held at Myrtle Beach Jail. If convicted, child neglect is punishable of up to 10 years in prison.