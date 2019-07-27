Myrtle Beach police respond to report of ‘large fight’ near downtown

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Multiple people were detained after a “large fight” near downtown Myrtle Beach on Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue North and Withers Drive for the fight around 10 p.m., according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Officers were told a gun was fired, according to Vest, but did not find anyone with a gunshot wound.

One person was taken to the hospital because of injuries in the fight, according to Vest.

Multiple people were detained in connection to the incident and officers are still working to determine if others were involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1300.