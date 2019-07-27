Crime
Gunshots reported at Carolina Forest housing development, Horry County police say
An Horry County housing complex was the scene of a shooting Thursday with the shooter taking aim at a resident’s Mercedes, according to a police report.
Horry County police responded to Ashley Park Homes around 1 a.m. Thursday after residents heard four gunshots and witnessed the gunman running from a shot up 2005 Mercedes Benz to the back of the housing complex after the car alarm started blaring, the report states.
The description of the gunman was redacted from the police report.
Police said they discovered four shots were fired from a .380 automatic handgun into the driver’s side window to enter the vehicle, the report states. Police said nothing was stolen.
No arrests have been made in the case.
